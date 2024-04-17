Goodman Advisory Group LLC Sells 2,089 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 91.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $311.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $259.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.55.

Zscaler Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZS traded down $1.16 on Wednesday, reaching $173.16. The stock had a trading volume of 493,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.93 and a 12-month high of $259.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.49 and a beta of 0.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total transaction of $1,756,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,372 shares in the company, valued at $10,129,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $408,512.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total value of $1,756,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,372 shares in the company, valued at $10,129,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,715 shares of company stock worth $5,865,882. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.