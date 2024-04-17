Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Sold by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,299 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 103,311.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,937,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933,114 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,617 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,569,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,644,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,435 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 416.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 918,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,538,000 after purchasing an additional 740,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Price Performance

Genpact stock opened at $30.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.40. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $45.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Genpact Increases Dividend

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Genpact had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Equities analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Genpact in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 11,450 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $412,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genpact Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

