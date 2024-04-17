Estée Lauder Companies’ (EL) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL opened at $136.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $102.22 and a one year high of $260.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.33, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.56 and a 200 day moving average of $138.03.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,435,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,514,000 after purchasing an additional 809,370 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,553 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,271 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,163,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,197 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,151,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,169,000 after purchasing an additional 496,308 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

