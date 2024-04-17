Elite Wealth Management Inc. Sells 354 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,005 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Autodesk accounts for approximately 0.2% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 9,760 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 3,358 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $11.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.11. 3,651,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of 54.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $188.38 and a one year high of $279.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $254.75 and its 200 day moving average is $235.23.

Insider Activity

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,285,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,285,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,220 shares of company stock worth $11,933,231. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.44.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ADSK

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.