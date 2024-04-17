Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on DE shares. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.28.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $393.01. 1,865,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,511. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $384.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $382.56. The firm has a market cap of $109.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

