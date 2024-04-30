Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at about $268,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 87,784 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 19,306 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 55,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 107,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,926,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,093.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.69.

NYSE FIS opened at $69.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.14. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $74.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

