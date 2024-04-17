Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $7.51 Million Holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the quarter. HEICO makes up 1.6% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in HEICO were worth $7,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in HEICO by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC grew its stake in HEICO by 5.4% in the third quarter. Essex LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in HEICO by 18.3% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in HEICO by 13.4% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in HEICO by 41.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 27.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at HEICO

In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total transaction of $4,996,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,862 shares in the company, valued at $29,953,559.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total transaction of $4,996,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,862 shares in the company, valued at $29,953,559.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $77,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HEICO Stock Performance

HEICO stock traded up $4.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.34. 531,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of 64.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. HEICO Co. has a one year low of $153.63 and a one year high of $200.64.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $896.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HEI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on HEICO from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on HEICO from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America raised HEICO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut HEICO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $184.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on HEICO from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HEICO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

HEICO Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

