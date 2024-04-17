Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Motco raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $462.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,250,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,390,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $370.92 and a 12-month high of $483.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $469.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $437.03.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

