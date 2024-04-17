Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGY) Declares Dividend of $0.31

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.3105 per share on Monday, June 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Drax Group’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Drax Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS DRXGY opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. Drax Group has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $15.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average is $11.21.

About Drax Group

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

