Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 281.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,152 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in AerCap by 7.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 12.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,727,000 after buying an additional 46,404 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in AerCap by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AerCap during the third quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in AerCap by 96.5% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 40,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 19,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

AER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on AerCap from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of AerCap in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AerCap has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

NYSE AER opened at $82.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $53.42 and a 12 month high of $88.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.99 and its 200 day moving average is $73.44. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.85.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 41.37% and a return on equity of 14.92%. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

