Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $2.06 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 169.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,155 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in CME Group by 966.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in CME Group by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CME opened at $206.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.73 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $214.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.65. The firm has a market cap of $74.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.49.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. CME Group’s payout ratio is 51.86%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target (down from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.70.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

