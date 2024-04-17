Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,690,000 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the March 15th total of 8,840,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Dayforce Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of DAY traded down $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.60. 1,521,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,463. Dayforce has a twelve month low of $55.62 and a twelve month high of $75.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 167.43, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.26. Dayforce had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.14 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dayforce will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $4,148,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,323,915.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DAY shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Dayforce from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

