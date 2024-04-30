Fiduciary Group LLC Buys New Shares in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Fiduciary Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 87,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinion Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $201,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,800 shares of company stock valued at $310,438. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.13.

Shares of IP opened at $35.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.12 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $41.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.63 and a 200-day moving average of $35.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

