Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
IGD stock opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.02. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $5.34.
About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 3 Trend-Following Entries for Income Investors
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 3 Stocks Mega Investors Are Buying
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Can Disney Stock Triple Before 2030?
Receive News & Ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.