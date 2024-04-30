Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) to Issue $0.19 Dividend

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1853 per share by the biotechnology company on Monday, May 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

Novozymes A/S Stock Performance

Shares of Novozymes A/S stock opened at $55.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.03. The company has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Novozymes A/S has a 52 week low of $38.75 and a 52 week high of $61.86.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $664.46 million during the quarter. Novozymes A/S had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 21.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Novozymes A/S will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers protein solutions for the food and beverage industry. It also offers industrial hygiene, drain openers, hard surface, medical cleaning, septic tanks, ware washing, and professional laundry services.

