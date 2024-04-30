Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHDGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund stock opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.05. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $5.47.

About Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

