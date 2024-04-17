Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $67.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.06. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.02 and a 12 month high of $77.78.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $236.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.66 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VOYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

