Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Trading Down 0.6%

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1,320.33 and last traded at $1,321.75. 348,122 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,924,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,329.06.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,405.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,281.09.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,306.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,114.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $604.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

In related news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

