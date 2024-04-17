Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 856 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.1% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after buying an additional 239,865 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after buying an additional 17,728 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $461.03. 3,774,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,422,502. The stock has a market cap of $417.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $469.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $437.03. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $370.92 and a 52-week high of $483.23.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

