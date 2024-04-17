Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.83 and last traded at $10.83. Approximately 12,453 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 972,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATXS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Astria Therapeutics from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Astria Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.16.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.08). Analysts expect that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 2,481,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $29,999,521.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,873,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,923,286.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Astria Therapeutics news, insider Christopher Morabito sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $102,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 2,481,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,521.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,873,721 shares in the company, valued at $58,923,286.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Astria Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATXS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 416.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 12,948.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Astria Therapeutics Company Profile

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

