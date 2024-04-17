Analysts Set WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG) PT at $12.45

WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KLG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on WK Kellogg from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of WK Kellogg from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLG. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mango Five Family Inc. bought a new position in shares of WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Canal Insurance CO bought a new stake in WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WK Kellogg stock opened at $21.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.56. WK Kellogg has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $22.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $651.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.87 million. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that WK Kellogg will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%.

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

