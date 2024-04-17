Analysts Set Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) PT at $13.45

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.85.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HIMS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Imperial Capital raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Shares of NYSE:HIMS opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. Hims & Hers Health has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $17.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.36 and a beta of 0.91.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $246.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $2,827,653.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total value of $2,827,653.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $40,922.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,080.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 673,335 shares of company stock worth $8,452,208. 31.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 340,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 96,277 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 9.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 309,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,126,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,857,000 after acquiring an additional 428,671 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 11.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 58,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,596,000. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

