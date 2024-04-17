AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMN shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $56.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.05. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $112.44.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business had revenue of $818.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Caroline Grace bought 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $991,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 27,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,449.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Caroline Grace bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $991,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,449.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson purchased 6,951 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.75 per share, with a total value of $401,420.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,681. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 26,626 shares of company stock worth $1,516,899 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at about $526,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 8,945 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,098,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

