Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,739 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Mondelez International makes up 1.0% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guidance Capital Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 9,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $596,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 572,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,461,000 after purchasing an additional 24,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.89.

MDLZ stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,100,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,520,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The company has a market capitalization of $89.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.50.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.83%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

