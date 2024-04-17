Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Stock Position Lessened by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp lowered its position in shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Acacia Research were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Acacia Research by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 927,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Acacia Research by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Acacia Research by 218.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Acacia Research by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,866 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Research Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Acacia Research stock opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. Acacia Research Co. has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $5.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.05. The company has a current ratio of 20.07, a quick ratio of 19.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $492.46 million, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Acacia Research ( NASDAQ:ACTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Acacia Research had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 48.92%. The company had revenue of $92.31 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Acacia Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Acacia Research from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Acacia Research Company Profile

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through three segments, Intellectual Property Operations, Industrial Operations, and Energy Operations.

