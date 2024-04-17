13,891 Shares in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Bought by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Frontdoor by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Frontdoor by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Frontdoor by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in Frontdoor by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 9,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Frontdoor by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR opened at $29.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.71. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.09 and a 12-month high of $38.97.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. Frontdoor had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 142.80%. The business had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Frontdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company's home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

