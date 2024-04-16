WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) PT Raised to $12.00 at UBS Group

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WT has been the subject of several other research reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of WisdomTree from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Northland Securities raised shares of WisdomTree from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of WisdomTree in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.71.

Shares of WisdomTree stock opened at $8.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.30. WisdomTree has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $9.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.49.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. WisdomTree had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $90.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that WisdomTree will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.46%.

In related news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg bought 303,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,187,223.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,172,838 shares in the company, valued at $66,044,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WT. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in WisdomTree during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

