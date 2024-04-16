Transcat’s (TRNS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $124.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.47% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Transcat from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Get Transcat alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Transcat

Transcat Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TRNS stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.25. The company had a trading volume of 8,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,741. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.79. The company has a market capitalization of $973.51 million, a P/E ratio of 84.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.37. Transcat has a twelve month low of $74.89 and a twelve month high of $115.41.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $65.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.36 million. Transcat had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 9.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Transcat will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Transcat

In other Transcat news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,373 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $264,423.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,688 shares in the company, valued at $11,553,953.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Transcat news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $264,423.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,553,953.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,073,601.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,073 shares of company stock worth $900,023. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Transcat

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 6.1% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,238,000 after buying an additional 52,421 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Transcat by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Transcat during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Transcat by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,227 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Transcat

(Get Free Report)

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.