SVB Wealth LLC Sells 69,240 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,832 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 69,240 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Masco worth $13,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAS. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 270.6% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $385,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,328.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $2,703,076.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,395,765.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $385,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,762 shares of company stock worth $6,337,597. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on MAS

Masco Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MAS traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,960. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $47.66 and a 52 week high of $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.87.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Masco had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 3,111.50%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 28.93%.

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.