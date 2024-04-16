SFI Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

SFI Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,375 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF accounts for about 1.4% of SFI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. SFI Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IHI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,915,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,857,000 after acquiring an additional 245,906 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,068,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,507,000 after buying an additional 436,752 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,813,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,527,000 after acquiring an additional 37,743 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,210,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 25.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,144,000 after purchasing an additional 241,824 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,531. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.34 and its 200 day moving average is $53.00. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $59.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.