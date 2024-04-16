Prosperitas Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Prosperitas Financial LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 213.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,532 shares during the period. Prosperitas Financial LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,412,880.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,860,113.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at $9,412,880.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,128. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:PM traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,070,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,454,190. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $101.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.05. The company has a market cap of $138.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 103.59%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

