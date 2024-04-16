Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW)

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:HNW opened at $11.41 on Tuesday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $11.92.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 45,165 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 96,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 53,007 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $420,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

