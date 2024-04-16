Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Stake Reduced by Lunt Capital Management Inc.

Lunt Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Lunt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COWZ. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of COWZ stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.52. 1,896,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.03.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

