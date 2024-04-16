NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management cut its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in NRG Energy by 1,005.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in NRG Energy by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on NRG. Citigroup increased their target price on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at NRG Energy

In other NRG Energy news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $3,072,668.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 356,962 shares in the company, valued at $22,342,251.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:NRG traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.75. 483,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,649,478. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.19 and a beta of 1.13. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.52 and a twelve month high of $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.27.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 44.03% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. On average, research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is -152.34%.

NRG Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.