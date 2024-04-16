NFT 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $9.00 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. One NFT token can currently be bought for $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. NFT has a total market cap of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NFT has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00009806 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00010995 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001316 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,916.93 or 0.99863412 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00012258 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00010669 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000052 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

