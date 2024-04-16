NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $19.07

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.07 and last traded at $19.11, with a volume of 11910 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet downgraded NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 0.64.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $218.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.08 million. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 14.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at NetScout Systems

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $65,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,751.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $110,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,084 shares in the company, valued at $577,238.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $65,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,751.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetScout Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 6.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 6.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

About NetScout Systems

(Get Free Report)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.