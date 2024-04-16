European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.13

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.13 and last traded at $11.33, with a volume of 15443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.43.

EWCZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.49 million, a P/E ratio of 67.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. European Wax Center had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $56.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.98 million. As a group, analysts forecast that European Wax Center, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWCZ. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of European Wax Center by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of European Wax Center by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in European Wax Center by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

