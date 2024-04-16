MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.83.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 11,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.63 per share, for a total transaction of $244,592.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,162,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,785,343.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased a total of 214,095 shares of company stock worth $4,646,393 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 143.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

MCFT stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,754. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. MasterCraft Boat has a 12 month low of $19.22 and a 12 month high of $31.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.64.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $99.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.53 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 32.01%. MasterCraft Boat’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

