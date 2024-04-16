Marino Stram & Associates LLC Sells 626 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 222.0% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:AEP traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,386,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,770,391. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.51. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $94.73.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on American Electric Power

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.