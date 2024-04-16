Keel Point LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Keel Point LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,076,000 after acquiring an additional 75,850,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,406,000 after purchasing an additional 823,118 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,446,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,994,000 after purchasing an additional 101,996 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,579,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,635,000 after purchasing an additional 64,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12,638.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,407,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,510 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $116.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.13. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $123.43.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.9976 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

