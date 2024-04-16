iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.05. 271,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,085. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.23 and a 1 year high of $187.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.27. The stock has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

