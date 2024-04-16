iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB) Shares Purchased by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 4,731.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.55. 74,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $50.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.90.
About iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF
The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.
