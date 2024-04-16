Investment Advisory Group LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% during the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $170.18. 1,787,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,166,468. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $179.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.89. The company has a market cap of $53.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.80.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

