ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH) Short Interest Up 9.1% in March

ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the March 15th total of 3,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ICC stock. Stilwell Value LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the period. ICC comprises 2.6% of Stilwell Value LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Stilwell Value LLC owned about 9.67% of ICC worth $4,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ICCH opened at $15.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.50. ICC has a twelve month low of $14.78 and a twelve month high of $18.54. The stock has a market cap of $49.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.24.

ICC ( NASDAQ:ICCH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. ICC had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $23.12 million during the quarter.

ICC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. It offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. The company markets its products through independent agents in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Utah, and Wisconsin.

