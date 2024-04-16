Guerra Pan Advisors LLC Has $607,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.33. 2,067,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,747,899. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.27.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

