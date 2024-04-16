Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 209,231 Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 209,231 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,978,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Nutanix as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth $445,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Nutanix by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 16,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Nutanix by 169.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 12,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

Nutanix Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.09. 972,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,787,137. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.34 and a 12-month high of $66.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.05.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $565.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.82 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO David Sangster sold 12,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $790,836.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,424,903.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO David Sangster sold 12,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $790,836.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,424,903.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $933,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,506 shares of company stock valued at $8,270,938. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

