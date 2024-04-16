Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Acquires 5,208 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 470.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,208 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 298.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,735,000 after purchasing an additional 13,972 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 9.7% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 1,196.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,945,000 after purchasing an additional 26,961 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter worth approximately $902,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $59,180.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,154,784 shares in the company, valued at $421,496,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,802 shares of company stock valued at $36,356,911. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDB. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. DA Davidson raised shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $405.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $448.74.

Shares of MongoDB stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $347.51. The company had a trading volume of 993,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $390.72. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.52 and a 12-month high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. As a group, analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

