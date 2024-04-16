Bison Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Bison Wealth LLC lowered its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CALF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,171,924,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,160,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327,805 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,831,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,762 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,689,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,132,000 after purchasing an additional 827,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,547,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,379,000 after purchasing an additional 814,471 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $46.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.87 and its 200-day moving average is $45.46.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

