Bison Wealth LLC Has $842,000 Holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 8,343 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 154,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 33,538 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 15,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 141,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,977 shares during the period.

Get Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust alerts:

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Stock Performance

GBAB opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $17.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.01.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Increases Dividend

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.62%. This is a boost from Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

(Free Report)

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.