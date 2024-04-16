Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $263,000 Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 46.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 3.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,607,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,123,710,000 after purchasing an additional 126,413 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 7.6% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $880,186,000 after purchasing an additional 105,339 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.0% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,214,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $714,971,000 after purchasing an additional 23,783 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 34.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,067,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,344,000 after purchasing an additional 274,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,378,000 after purchasing an additional 211,792 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ASML. Redburn Atlantic upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,036.00.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML opened at $954.82 on Tuesday. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $563.99 and a 52-week high of $1,056.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $959.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $787.55. The firm has a market cap of $376.76 billion, a PE ratio of 44.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.46 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

